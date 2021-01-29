Big Ox seeks dismissal of claims in South Sioux City lawsuit

OMAHA -- Big Ox Energy is seeking dismissal of the city of South Sioux City's legal claims that the company misled it about the capabilities of its now-closed renewable fuel plant and breached its contract.
The Wisconsin-based company also says the city's lawsuit was filed after the two-year statue of limitations.
The city sued Big Ox, Wells Fargo and other lenders in December in Dakota County District Court, seeking a judge's order rescinding a tipping agreement the city signed with Big Ox and declaring that the city does not owe millions of dollars in unpaid monthly fees that lenders are seeking. The city also wants Big Ox ordered to resume operations.
Big Ox had the lawsuit moved to federal court on Jan. 19, and on Tuesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Omaha to dismiss the city's claims of negligent misrepresentation and breach of contract because the lawsuit did not include necessary facts on which to base the city's claims.
The company says the city's claim that it misrepresented its abilities to develop the plant, which converted organic waste into methane and also pre-treated the city's industrial waste and discharged it to Sioux City's regional wastewater treatment plant from September 2016 until its closure in 2019, contains no specific misrepresented facts or statements made by Big Ox or its representatives.
Big Ox also says that the factual basis for the city's breach of contract claim started in 2017, when state and federal environmental regulators first cited the plant for violations. Because that factual basis began in 2017, Big Ox says, the city's December filing was beyond the two-year window allowed under state law.
The city has yet to file its response to Big Ox's motion to dismiss.
Big Ox began operations at its plant in the city's Roth Industrial Park in September 2016 and was soon subject to odor complaints from neighbors. The city said Big Ox began failing to fulfill its promises to the city shortly thereafter, when it stopped accepting certain wastewater in an attempt to reduce odors.
Big Ox shut down the plant in April 2019 after Sioux City declined to renew the company's wastewater treatment permit because of nonpayment of outstanding fees, fines and other charges.
In January 2020, Nebraska regulators revoked Big Ox's air and stormwater permits because of a continual failure to comply with state regulations.
Because of that, the city said it should not be required to make the $225,000 monthly payments contained in a 2014 tipping agreement, which was an inducement for Wells Fargo Trust Company to provide financing for construction of the approximately $30 million plant.
Wells Fargo has sued the city seeking more than $3.3 million in payments the city has not made since May 2019. The city has denied Wells Fargo's claim for payment, saying it was not filed on time. The city also said it should not have to pay monthly payments since March 2019, when it placed Big Ox in default of the tipping agreement for failing to operate the wastewater treatment facility in accordance with the agreement.
Big Ox faces 15 lawsuits in Dakota County filed by nearby residents who say toxic gases from the plant backed up into their homes through the city's sewer system and have caused health problems and property damage. The city of South Sioux City also is named in those suits.
Big Ox also faces a federal lawsuit filed by a former plant neighbor who says the company is partially responsible for her husband's death and that odors and gases from the plant ruined their home.