Big Ox seeks dismissal of claims in South Sioux City lawsuit

OMAHA -- Big Ox Energy is seeking dismissal of the city of South Sioux City's legal claims that the company misled it about the capabilities of its now-closed renewable fuel plant and breached its contract.

The Wisconsin-based company also says the city's lawsuit was filed after the two-year statue of limitations.

The city sued Big Ox, Wells Fargo and other lenders in December in Dakota County District Court, seeking a judge's order rescinding a tipping agreement the city signed with Big Ox and declaring that the city does not owe millions of dollars in unpaid monthly fees that lenders are seeking. The city also wants Big Ox ordered to resume operations.

Big Ox had the lawsuit moved to federal court on Jan. 19, and on Tuesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Omaha to dismiss the city's claims of negligent misrepresentation and breach of contract because the lawsuit did not include necessary facts on which to base the city's claims.