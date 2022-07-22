Blood drops lead to arrest in Sioux City break-in

SIOUX CITY -- Blood drops left on a broken window have led to the arrest of a man suspected of breaking into a Sioux City garage in 2021.

Darnell Smith, 25, of Sioux City, is accused of breaking a window and entering a detached garage in the 1100 block of South Linn Street on June 4, 2021. He is suspected of stealing tools, battery chargers and lawn care equipment.

According to court documents, Smith cut himself on the window's broken glass, and blood drops were left on the windowsill. Samples of the blood were collected from the scene, and a DNA analysis matched the blood to Smith's DNA profile on file from previous convictions.

Smith was arrested Thursday on charges of second-degree theft and third-degree burglary. Both charges have an added habitual offender enhancement because of his past felony convictions. The enhancement increases the prison sentences of both charges to 15 years.

Smith pleaded guilty in February to four drug charges from three separate cases and is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence. He had been arrested on a misdemeanor charge in the first case in April 2021 and was released from jail without bond prior to the alleged break-in and theft. His arrests in the other two cases occurred after the break-in.