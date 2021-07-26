 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body identified in July 20th train bridge incident
0 Comments
alert

Body identified in July 20th train bridge incident

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Missouri River jumper

A rescue boat searches the Missouri River at the railroad bridge Tuesday after a person reportedly jumped from the bridge.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The body of the man who was seen falling from the train bridge connecting Sioux City and South Sioux City on July 20 has been identified.

At 9:30 a.m. July 23, the body of Timmy Nawanna, 32, of Sioux City, was discovered by a boater in the Missouri River, about one mile north of Dakota City. Neb.

Sioux City Fire Rescue recovered the body that matched the description from the train bridge.

Sioux City Fire Rescue and the South Sioux City Fire Department had previously used rescue boats to locate Nawanna to no avail on July 20. 

It is unclear if Nawanna fell or jumped the bridge, investigators say.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch 100 colorful hot air balloons fill New Jersey's sky

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News