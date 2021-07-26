Body identified in July 20th train bridge incident

SIOUX CITY -- The body of the man who was seen falling from the train bridge connecting Sioux City and South Sioux City on July 20 has been identified.

At 9:30 a.m. July 23, the body of Timmy Nawanna, 32, of Sioux City, was discovered by a boater in the Missouri River, about one mile north of Dakota City. Neb.

Sioux City Fire Rescue recovered the body that matched the description from the train bridge.

Sioux City Fire Rescue and the South Sioux City Fire Department had previously used rescue boats to locate Nawanna to no avail on July 20.

It is unclear if Nawanna fell or jumped the bridge, investigators say.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.