You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Body of person found in Missouri River in Sioux City has been identified
View Comments

Body of person found in Missouri River in Sioux City has been identified

{{featured_button_text}}
Body found

Authorities remove a body from a rescue boat Thursday, June 4, at the Sioux City Marina. The body was found in the Missouri River's confluence with Perry Creek.

 Dolly Butz

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City law enforcement officials have identified the person whose body was recovered from the Missouri River, but are not releasing the name until family members are contacted.

Police Department Sgt. Jeremy J. McClure on Friday said the notification of family is expected within one day.

On Thursday afternoon, three pedestrians were walking alongside the Missouri River near its confluence with Perry Creek, when they saw the body and called police.

Around 3 p.m., a rescue boat docked at the Sioux City Marina. First responders held white sheets to conceal the body as taken from the boat to a waiting ambulance.

The body was taken to the medical examiner's office. Police at the scene couldn't say with certainty how long the body had been in the water.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News