Body of person found in Missouri River in Sioux City has been identified

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City law enforcement officials have identified the person whose body was recovered from the Missouri River, but are not releasing the name until family members are contacted.

Police Department Sgt. Jeremy J. McClure on Friday said the notification of family is expected within one day.

On Thursday afternoon, three pedestrians were walking alongside the Missouri River near its confluence with Perry Creek, when they saw the body and called police.

Around 3 p.m., a rescue boat docked at the Sioux City Marina. First responders held white sheets to conceal the body as taken from the boat to a waiting ambulance.

The body was taken to the medical examiner's office. Police at the scene couldn't say with certainty how long the body had been in the water.

