Bomb, deer head found in car of Mapleton man who threatened to kill wife

SIOUX CITY -- A man charged with threatening to kill his wife Monday in downtown Sioux City had a homemade bomb, a AR-15-style rifle and a deer head in his car.
Police arrested Christopher Moyle, of Mapleton, Iowa, after he had texted his wife a picture of her car parked outside the courthouse, where she was getting a protection order against him, and threatened to shoot her. After the woman went to the Sioux City Police Department to report the threats, Moyle continued to send her text messages telling her it would be a blood bath in which she would be the first target if she sent anyone outside.
After police officers approached him, Moyle ran away and was located near Perry Creek. Moyle refused to obey officers and jumped in the creek in an attempt to escape. Officers followed him into the water and took him into custody.
According to court documents, officers searching Moyle's car found the severed deer head, the rifle containing 22 live rounds, two magazines full of ammunition and a homemade bomb containing gun powder, wooden jails, BBs and shot gun pellets.
Moyle, 41, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of possession of an incendiary or explosive device, domestic abuse assault, first-degree harassment and eluding. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.
