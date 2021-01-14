Bond set at $500,000 for 2 teens charged with Sioux City murder

SIOUX CITY -- Two Sioux City teenagers arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a girl at a house party on Jan. 1 are each being held on $500,000 bonds.

The bond amounts were set Thursday morning for Carlos Morales and Anthony Bauer, both 18, who were arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm.

Morales' brother, Christopher Morales, 19, of Sioux City, was formally charged Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court with first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. He remains in custody in the Woodbury County Jail on a $1 million bond.

All three would face mandatory sentences of life in prison without parole if found guilty of first-degree murder. The other charges carry prison sentences ranging from five to 10 years in prison.