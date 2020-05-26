Bookkeeper charged with stealing $72,000 from Moville church

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- The former bookkeeper at a Moville, Iowa, church has been charged with stealing more than $72,000 from the parish during a six-year period.

Alicia Jenness, 41, was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree theft and forgery. She was released from custody without bond.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Msgr. Mark Duchaine of Immaculate Conception parish in Moville was notified on Nov. 14 by the parish's bank about a $9,000 check written to Jenness. Duchaine confronted Jenness about the check, and she admitted that she had written it and forged his name on it, the complaint said. Jenness resigned.

An audit of the parish's accounting records found that Jenness had used unauthorized checks to transfer $72,101 in parish funds to herself from Jan. 23, 2013, through Nov. 6, court documents said.

