Boyden man sentenced to prison for sexual assaults

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Boyden, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for sexually assaulting his then-wife and another woman.

Damian Schouten, 30, pleaded guilty in Sioux County District Court to two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.

According to the Sioux County Attorney's Office, Schouten's ex-wife reported to police in June that Schouten had sexually assaulted her in 2015 and again in 2018. Four days after the initial police report, a second woman who previously had had a romantic relationship with Schouten said he had sexually assaulted her several times.

In addition to the prison sentence, Schouten will be required to register as a sex offender for life and, after completing his sentence, must serve a 10-year special sex offender sentence, which is similar to parole. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent back to prison.

