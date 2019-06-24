BOYDEN, Iowa -- A Boyden woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a male victim with a knife during an altercation.
According to a statement from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, Susana Ochoa, 38, is charged with willful injury in connection with the stabbing.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Boyden at 12:08 p.m. Sunday. The victim, who hasn't been identified by authorities, was taken by ambulance to a Sheldon, Iowa, hospital. He was later flown to a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital for further medical treatment.