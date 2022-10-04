 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Brief

  • 0

Siouxland woman wanted by fugitive task force

SIOUX CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:

*Sarah Pray, 31. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Pray is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for escape while in Federal Bureau of Prisons custody. She walked away from a Sioux City halfway facility. Her original conviction was for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 plead guilty in Sac County burglary spree

3 plead guilty in Sac County burglary spree

All were charged in connection with burglaries and thefts in which copper piping and wiring and other property were stolen from at least three locations from Dec. 1 through March 4.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Continuing to assess damage in southwestern Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News