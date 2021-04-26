Man charged with sexual abuse of child
STORM LAKE, Iowa — A Storm Lake man has been jailed on suspicion of having sexual contact with a child under age 14.
Storm Lake police were notified Friday of an alleged sexual assault that had occurred about a month earlier at a Storm Lake home.
After an initial investigation, police arrested Hector Victor, 29, on Friday on charges of third-degree sexual abuse and incest.
