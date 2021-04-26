 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brief
0 comments

Brief

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Man charged with sexual abuse of child

STORM LAKE, Iowa — A Storm Lake man has been jailed on suspicion of having sexual contact with a child under age 14.

Storm Lake police were notified Friday of an alleged sexual assault that had occurred about a month earlier at a Storm Lake home.

After an initial investigation, police arrested Hector Victor, 29, on Friday on charges of third-degree sexual abuse and incest.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Census Results: What is Apportionment?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News