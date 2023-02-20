18-year-old pleads not guilty of having sex with 13-year-old girl

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — A Le Mars, Iowa, teenager has pleaded not guilty of having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Skyler Meyers, 18, entered his written plea Friday in Sioux County District Court to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, both Class B felonies.

According to court documents, Meyers had sex with the girl, who by law is unable to consent, in December at a Rock Valley, Iowa, home.

Meyers was arrested Jan. 24 and admitted to the sex acts, court documents said.

Two other sexual encounters in other jurisdictions were reported, but a search of online court records found no other charges filed against Meyers.