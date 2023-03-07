South Sioux City man found guilty of kidnapping

SIOUX CITY — A South Sioux City man has been found guilty of holding two women against their will in separate incidents and raping them.

At the conclusion of a five-day trial in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, a jury on Friday found Arjune Ahmed, 26, guilty of two counts of kidnapping.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Ahmed met with a woman he had met on a dating site on Sept. 16, 2020. Instead of taking her to breakfast as the two had agreed, authorities said, Ahmed took the woman to Bacon Creek Park, where he forced the woman from his car, walked her to a secluded spot and raped her.

DNA evidence collected from the woman and a used condom left at the scene matched a sample collected from Ahmed, court documents said.

Ahmed also was charged with an August 2019 incident in which he picked up a woman at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City to give her a ride home, but instead drove to a remote location in South Sioux City, refused to let her out of the car and raped her.

Sioux City man gets probation for role in robbery

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man has been placed on probation for his role in the robbery of two women at gunpoint.

District Judge Tod Deck on Monday suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Jocquan McCloud on two year’s probation. McCloud, 27, pleaded guilty in December in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree theft. A charge of second-degree theft was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

McCloud and Kemo Levi were charged with the July 6 robbery of the two women in an apartment in the 3100 block of Transit Avenue. Levi entered a bedroom, threatened the women with a handgun and stole a cell phone and a purse. McCloud aided and abetted the theft by blocking the bedroom door.

Police later located McCloud and Levi and found the women’s property in a vehicle Levi had been driving. Police also found a 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen.

Levi, 27, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and received a suspended 10-year prison sentence and four years’ probation.

Storm Lake man gets 10 years for robbery

STORM LAKE, Iowa — A man who robbed a Storm Lake liquor store at gunpoint was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison.

Eh Lwe, 24, of Storm Lake, previously pleaded guilty in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of second-degree robbery. He must serve six years before he’s eligible for parole.

On Jan. 1, Lwe entered Al’s Liquors, 215 W. Milwaukee Ave., grabbed a store worker by the hair and held a gun to her head while ordering her to open the cash register.

He took approximately $300 in cash and fled the store on foot. The employee was not injured.

Police arrested Lwe two days later.

Lwe also pleaded guilty to child endangerment in an unrelated case in which he choked and hit a 7-year-old child. Lwe received a two-year prison sentence, which will be served concurrently, or at the same time, with the robbery sentence.

Victim in fatal Hartington shooting identified

HARTINGTON, Neb. — Authorities have released the identity of a man who was fatally shot last week at a work site near Hartington.

Israel Matos-Colon, 31, of Fowlerville, Michigan, died Wednesday after being shot at a tower work site near the intersection of Nebraska Highway 57 and 885 Road, approximately two miles north of Hartington.

David Phillips, 20, of Kenner, Louisiana, was arrested at the scene and faces charges of second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was called to the shooting scene, where crew members were attempted life-saving measures on Matos-Colon. He was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, where he died.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred during an argument between the two men.

The State Patrol continues to investigate the incident.

Siouxland man wanted by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:

*Juston Welsh, 40. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Welsh is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for first-degree burglary.

Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or email siouxlands.mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

George Thorogood coming to the Orpheum July 19

SIOUX CITY — George Thorogood and The Destroyers will bring their “Bad All Over the World — 50 Years of Rock” to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on July 19.

Known for such hits as “Bad to the Bone,” “Who Do You Love?” and many more, George Thorogood and The Destroyers have sold more 15 million albums and performed more than 8,000 times over the past five decades.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at OrpheumLive.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.