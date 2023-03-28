IDOT to begin bridge projects near Onawa

ONAWA, Iowa — A pair of Iowa Highway 175 bridge construction projects will disrupt traffic east and west of Onawa in coming weeks.

On Monday, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction as workers begin replacing a bridge over the McCandless Cleghorn Ditch just west of Onawa. Traffic will be maintained during construction with traffic signals. Construction is expected to be finished Oct. 1, weather permitting.

A bridge deck replacement project also begins Monday on a bridge three miles east of Onawa. Traffic will be reduced to one lane over the bridge, and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place. Work is expected to be done by July 7.

Lake View man pleads not guilty of sexual abuse

SAC CITY, Iowa — A Lake View, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of sexually abusing a female juvenile in 2017.

William Biller Jr., 47, filed a written plea Saturday in Sac County District Court to three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, three counts of lascivious acts with a child and one count of indecent contact with a child. Online court filings show Biller has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, and a plea hearing has been scheduled for April 10.

Biller is accused of touching the girl beneath her clothes from February 2017 to May 2017 at a home in Early, Iowa. The girl, who was under age 16 at the time of the alleged abuse, reported it to the sheriff’s office last August.

According to court documents, Biller admitted to investigators that he had touched the girl under her clothing several times for weeks and said it was wrong.

North Sioux City man gets probation for tax crimes

SIOUX FALLS — A North Sioux City businessman who filed false income tax returns was placed on probation Monday and must repay more than $150,000 in unpaid taxes.

James Winckler, 59, had pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of filing a false income tax return and three counts of willful failure to file returns.

He was placed on three years’ probation, fined $25,000 and must pay $150,312 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. Court records show the restitution has been paid. Winckler also must pay a $175 special assessment.

Winckler, who was president of Medco Labs, a North Sioux City skincare product manufacturer, had admitted he did not report $452,771 used to buy his Dakota Dunes home on his 2012 income tax return. He received the money from Medco Labs from his father, who started the company, and it was intended to be a loan. Winckler did not treat it as a loan by signing a promissory note or mortgage or making consistent interest and principal payments. Instead, he represented on his income tax return that the payment from Medco was for a home mortgage loan rather than taxable income.

Each year from 2015-17, Winckler received more than $13,850 in gross income from the sales of skincare products through Medco Labs and did not file income tax returns during those three years, as required, reporting the income.

Sioux City man wins $10,000 Mega Millions prize

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man won a $10,000 Mega Millions prize this month.

Justin Cooper matched four of five white balls and the Mega Ball in the March 17 Mega Millions drawing, according to a press release from the Iowa Lottery. He was one number away from winning that night’s $254 million jackpot.

Cooper purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s, 1419 Hamilton Blvd. in Sioux City, and claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

The winning numbers in the March 17 drawing were 26-28-29-39-49 and Mega Ball 25. The Megaplier®, an optional $1 add-on which multiples non-jackpot prize amounts by up to five times, was 3.