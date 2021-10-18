Driver dies in crash Monday morning

SIOUX CITY — A person died as a result of a single-vehicle accident that occurred Monday morning on the 2800 block of 18th Street.

At around 8 a.m., Sioux City Police responded to the accident. Upon arrival, officers found that a commercial vehicle had veered off the roadway and into a grouping of trees.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators say.

An eyewitness reported the vehicle was traveling westbound when it crossed into the oncoming lane and ultimately left the roadway. It doesn’t appear as if the driver made any attempt to stop the vehicle or correctively steer back onto the road.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, but officers say it was potentially related to a medical issue.

The driver’s name is not being released, pending notification of next of kin.

National Drug Take Back Day nears

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Police Department will be participating in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day at five location in Sioux City, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The locations are at Drilling Pharmacy, 4010 Morningside Ave.; Fareway, 4040 War Eagle Dr.; Walgreens, 101 Pierce St.; and Hy-Vee at 2827 Hamilton Blvd., and 3301 Gordon Dr.

This bi-annual event is an opportunity for people to safely dispose of unused prescription medication at one of the collection sites that will be manned by a Sioux City Police Officers. This is anonymous and no record of who drops off medication will be kept.

During the last National Drug Take Back, the Sioux City Police Department collected more than 260 pounds of medication for disposal.

I-29 ramp to close for bridge project

SIOUX CITY — An Interstate 29 ramp in Sioux City will be temporarily closed on Thursday and Friday in connection with a bridge deck overlay project on U.S. Highway 20.

The ramp from southbound I-29 to westbound U.S. 20 is scheduled to be closed from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. both days, weather permitting, the Iowa Department of Transportation said.

While the ramp is closed, traffic will be detoured to Singing Hills Boulevard, then to northbound I-29 and to westbound U.S. 20.

Sioux City man gets 25 years for shooting

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for a shooting near downtown Sioux City.

Tyronn Mallory, 20, pleaded guilty in writing Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to willful injury, going armed with intent and reckless use of a firearm.

A charge of attempted murder was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

District Judge Roger Sailer entered the sentencing order Monday morning. Mallory must serve a minimum of five years before he’s eligible for parole.

Mallory shot the victim July 28 in an alley behind 1411 Pierce St. Police obtained video showing Mallory shooting the 33-year-old victim in the lower back, buttocks and the back of the knee.

Mallory was arrested two days later.

The victim was hospitalized at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for treatment of his wounds.

