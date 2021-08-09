Sioux City man found guilty of sexually abusing girls
SIOUX CITY — A Woodbury County jury on Monday found a Sioux City man guilty of sexually abusing two girls during a during a three-year period from 2013 to 2016.
Jose Contreras Mendoza, 51, was found guilty of two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
Contreras Mendoza touched and groped a girl who was under the age of 12 numerous times from approximately Aug. 13, 2013, to June 30, 2016, at a home in the 1200 block of Jackson Street. In most instances, Contreras Mendoza would grab the girl to sit on his lap, pull her pants down, cover up with a blanket and then touch her, court documents said.
The second girl, also under age 12 at the time, reported that Contreras Mendoza touched her in a similar way in a bedroom during a Christmas party in either 2013 or 2014.
The second girl told her mother about the touching in August 2020. The mother then called the other girl’s mother, and the first girl disclosed that she, too, had been touched.
Local woman pleads guilty to forgery
STORM LAKE, Iowa — One of two Storm Lake women accused of forging $19,000 in checks has pleaded guilty.
Karina Torrejon Pupo, 22, entered her plea Thursday in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of forgery. As part of a plea agreement, single counts of forgery and first-degree theft will be dismissed.
According to terms of the plea agreement, Torrejon Pupo will receive a deferred judgment and be placed on probation for two years.
She and Evelin Basteiro Cesar were arrested in January after investigators discovered that Basteiro Cesar and Torrejon Pupo had stolen checks from the victim and cashed them.
The two submitted a forged check for $9,000 on Dec. 3 at United Bank of Iowa in Storm Lake. A second forged check for $10,000 was submitted to the same bank on Dec. 22. The women received $12,000 in cash from the checks. The remaining $7,000 was deposited into Basteiro Cesar’s personal bank account, court documents said. Basteiro Cesar, 30, of Storm Lake, is scheduled to stand trial in September on charges of first-degree theft and two counts of forgery.