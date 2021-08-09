Sioux City man found guilty of sexually abusing girls

SIOUX CITY — A Woodbury County jury on Monday found a Sioux City man guilty of sexually abusing two girls during a during a three-year period from 2013 to 2016.

Jose Contreras Mendoza, 51, was found guilty of two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

Contreras Mendoza touched and groped a girl who was under the age of 12 numerous times from approximately Aug. 13, 2013, to June 30, 2016, at a home in the 1200 block of Jackson Street. In most instances, Contreras Mendoza would grab the girl to sit on his lap, pull her pants down, cover up with a blanket and then touch her, court documents said.

The second girl, also under age 12 at the time, reported that Contreras Mendoza touched her in a similar way in a bedroom during a Christmas party in either 2013 or 2014.

The second girl told her mother about the touching in August 2020. The mother then called the other girl’s mother, and the first girl disclosed that she, too, had been touched.