Sioux City woman pleads not guilty to burglary

SIOUX CITY — A second woman has pleaded not guilty of an assault that preceded a downtown Sioux City shooting.

Miracle Walls, 23, of Sioux City, entered her written plea in Woodbury County District Court to one count of second-degree burglary.

According to court documents, Walls and Joy Scott were among the people in a car following another woman with whom they had an ongoing feud on Sept. 24. They blocked her path on an access road in the 200 block of Nebraska St., and Scott and Walls opened the woman’s car door and assaulted her.

Before the woman was stopped, she had called her brother, who arrived on the scene and tried to break up the fight. Aaron Word is charged with shooting the man once in the back and once in the chest.

Scott, 39, of Sioux City, also has pleaded not guilty of second-degree burglary.

Word, 17, of Sioux City, faces charges of attempted murder, willful injury, intimidation with a weapon, going armed with intent and trafficking in stolen firearms.

Storm Lake woman gets probation for forgery

STORM LAKE, Iowa — A Storm Lake woman who passed a forged check at a bank has been placed on probation.

District Judge Shayne Mayer on Friday deferred judgment on Karina Torrejon Pupo’s conviction on one count of forgery and placed her on probation for two years. Torrejon Pupo also must pay a $1,025 civil penalty and $9,000 in restitution to Central Bank.

Torrejon Pupo, 22, pleaded guilty in August in Buena Vista County District Court. As part of a plea agreement, single counts of forgery and first-degree theft were dismissed.

She and Evelin Basteiro Cesar were arrested in January after investigators discovered that Basteiro Cesar and Torrejon Pupo had stolen checks from the victim and cashed them.

The two submitted a forged check for $9,000 on Dec. 3 at United Bank of Iowa in Storm Lake. A second forged check for $10,000 was submitted to the same bank on Dec. 22. The women received $12,000 in cash from the checks. The remaining $7,000 was deposited into Basteiro Cesar’s personal bank account.

Basteiro Cesar, 31, of Storm Lake, has pleaded guilty to one count of forgery and is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 18.

Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo coming to Tyson

SIOUX CITY — The Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo National will be coming, Jan. 21 and 22, to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr.

Witness a battle to the finish as the world’s toughest cowboys compete to be crowned Pro Rodeo’s World Champion.

Expect edge of your set action, eight second at a time. The Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo will spotlight such fan favorite events as bull riding, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding as well as women’s barrel racing.

Tickets are available at TysonCenter.com, by calling 712-279-4850 or by visiting the Primebank Box Office.

Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:

* Denvy Hoffman, 22. He is 6 foot 5 inches and weighs 285 pounds. Hoffman is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on a warrant for felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0