Man pleads not guilty of child sexual assault

DAKOTA CITY — A South Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of sexually assaulting a girl.

Jose Cruz Delao Murguia, 43, entered his plea Thursday in Dakota County District Court to two counts each of first-degree sexual assault of a child, third-degree sexual assault of a child and incest and one count of child abuse.

Authorities were notified of the alleged assaults on June 2, when a girl being seen at the Siouxland Community Health Center reported she’d been sexually assaulted. She was interviewed on June 8 at an Omaha child abuse prevention and resource center.

According to court documents, the girl told interviewers that Delao Murguia had sexually assaulted her on three occasions, the most recent on May 30, in a South Sioux City home.

The child and her siblings were removed from the home.

The child’s mother was arrested and has pleaded not guilty of two counts of failure to report child abuse or neglect and one count of child abuse.

The child’s grandmother was arrested and has pleaded not guilty of three counts of failure to report child abuse or neglect.

Siouxland man sought on federal probation charge

SIOUX CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:

Jeffrey Krowiorz, 34. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds. Krowiorz is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violations of his federal probation. He is on federal probation for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was last known to be living in Spencer, Iowa.

Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.com.