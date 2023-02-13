Woman pleads not guilty of Scheels explosion

SIOUX CITY — An Omaha woman has pleaded not guilty of shoplifting after an accomplice set off an explosion at Sioux City’s Scheels store.

Jessica Katz, 40, entered her written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft.

According to court documents, Katz and another woman took a number of items off of shelves at Scheels, 4400 Sergeant Road, on Oct. 26.

While inside the store, the other woman removed a lighter and a small device with a fuse from the pocket of her hooded sweatshirt. She lit the fuse and tossed the device onto a shelf. A short time later, the device exploded, damaging shelving and merchandise.

Katz exited the store without paying for the merchandise, which totaled $562, that she and the other woman had collected, court documents said. The explosion caused more than $3,412 in damages.

Dozens of employees and customers were in the store at the time of the explosion.

Woman pleads not guilty of animal neglect

SAC CITY, Iowa — A woman has pleaded not guilty of leaving dead dogs and a cat in freezers at her former Sac City home.

Billi Jo Langner, 47, of Farnhamville, Iowa, entered her written plea Wednesday in Sac County District Court to six counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death, all aggravated misdemeanors.

According to court documents, the owner of a house in the 200 block of East Ahrens Street called Sac City police on Jan. 1 to report that Langner, his previous tenant, had left two dead cats in the house. Two emaciated, decomposing dogs also were found in a chest freezer in the garage. According to court documents, the house was filled with animal feces and urine.

Police located Beyer-Langner at another Sac City home later that day and arrested her.

Officers returned to the rental home on Jan. 2, when the landlord reported finding a partially decomposed cat in the kitchen freezer, and on Jan. 14, when another dead cat was found in the basement of the home.

Ex-teacher pleads guilty of sexual exploitation

SAC CITY, Iowa — A former East Sac County High School teacher has pleaded guilty of having sexual contact with a male student.

Stefanie Kelsey, 35, of Sac City, pleaded guilty Monday in Sac County District Court to single counts of third-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation by a school employee. The charges carry prison sentences of 10 and five years, respectively.

Sentencing was scheduled for April 10.

Kelsey was charged with committing sex acts with the student, who was age 14-15, from about Sept. 1, 2021, through March 11. According to court documents, the two allegedly had sexual contact on more than one occasion in a vehicle at a county park and at Kelsey’s Sac City home.

She was arrested March 11, the day after a parent reported rumors about a sexual relationship between her and the student to the Sac County Sheriff’s Office. She had been charged with seven additional counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

Kelsey was a special education teacher at the high school, which is located in Lake View. Her probationary teaching contract was later terminated.

Ireton woman injured in Sioux County rollover

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — A woman was flown to a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital, after a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday near Orange City.

At 8:49 p.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a motor vehicle accident that occurred on Highway 60, four miles south of Orange City.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, Jade Vlotho, age 27, of Ireton, Iowa, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on Jackson Avenue (County road K-64), when she lost control of the vehicle, entered the east ditch, rolled and, then, crossed over the northbound lane, before coming to a rest on Highway 60.

Vlotho was transported to the Orange City Area Health System. She was later flown to Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Damage to the Chevrolet was estimated at $15,000.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Orange City Ambulance, Orange City Fire Department and Orange City-Alton Police Department.

This accident remains under investigation.

Siouxland woman sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:

* Sabrina Bradley, 50. She is 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Bradley is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for failure to appear for a pretrial release revocation hearing. She was on pretrial release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.