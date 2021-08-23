The girl, listed as age 12-16, fell asleep, and told investigators that she woke up later in the night to find Dale on top of her.

The girl said her underwear had been removed and that Dale began to have sexual intercourse with her.

When the girl asked what he was doing, Dale stopped. The girl pushed Dale off of her, told him to leave, and he did, court documents said.

The girl told relatives what had happened to her in the morning, and Dale was arrested later that day.

Local man sentenced to prison for illegal gun possession

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms.

Jason Mota, 27, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user. He was sentenced Friday to 51 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mota possessed five guns while trafficking cocaine and marijuana.

He was arrested May 3, 2020, when police were notified of a man walking on a sidewalk firing shots into the air.