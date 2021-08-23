Suspect faces arson charge after fire
SIOUX CITY — Police have arrested a man on suspicion of setting a fire that damaged a Sioux City nightclub early Sunday.
Valon Jackson, 36, of Sioux City, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Monday on charges of second-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary. Police say that Jackson and another unidentified male forced open a door and set fire to the Esquire Club, also known as the After Set, 414 W. Seventh St.
Firefighters responded to the fire at 8:15 a.m. Investigators determined arson was the case of the fire, which caused more than $20,000 in damage.
A Sioux City police news release said that Jackson’s motive for the crime appeared to be animosity toward the club.
Initial descriptions of the second suspect were of a Black male, but video evidence obtained by police showed a white male with Jackson, police said.
The fire remains under investigation.
Daane swearing-in set for Friday
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City attorney James Daane is scheduled to be sworn in as a district judge on Friday.
A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Room 201 in the Woodbury County Courthouse.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Daane to the 3rd Judicial District bench last month.
Daane has been a partner with Mayne, Hindman, Daane, Parry & Wingert in Sioux City. A Sturgis, South Dakota, native who received his law degree from the University of South Dakota in 1985, he spent the past 33 years in private practice in Sioux City after spending the first three years of his legal career with the Army’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps.
Daane will replace District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer, who has retired and taken senior status. He will serve in the 3B Judicial District, which includes Woodbury, Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth and Sioux counties.
Nebraska man charged in sex abuse case
OMAHA — A Macy, Nebraska, man has been charged in federal court with raping and fondling a young girl.
Talis Dale, 22, is charged in U.S. District Court in Omaha with one count of sexual abuse of a minor.
No court appearances have been scheduled.
According to court documents, Dale entered the girl’s bedroom in her Macy home during the early morning hours of May 3 and began touching her.
He left the room after becoming concerned that she was loudly demanding that he leave.
The girl, listed as age 12-16, fell asleep, and told investigators that she woke up later in the night to find Dale on top of her.
The girl said her underwear had been removed and that Dale began to have sexual intercourse with her.
When the girl asked what he was doing, Dale stopped. The girl pushed Dale off of her, told him to leave, and he did, court documents said.
The girl told relatives what had happened to her in the morning, and Dale was arrested later that day.
Local man sentenced to prison for illegal gun possession
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms.
Jason Mota, 27, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user. He was sentenced Friday to 51 months in prison.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mota possessed five guns while trafficking cocaine and marijuana.
He was arrested May 3, 2020, when police were notified of a man walking on a sidewalk firing shots into the air.
When police arrived at Mota’s apartment, he walked out and confessed.
During a search of Mota’s apartment, police found guns, $2,000 in cash, packaging materials, a digital scale, several pounds of marijuana and 100 grams of cocaine.
Mota claimed he had been hoarding the drugs for his own personal use during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sioux City man sentenced on gun charge
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux Center, Iowa, man was sentenced Wednesday to more than four years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.
Derrick Jager, 19, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm by a drug user.
He was sentenced to 54 months in prison and ordered to pay $4,400 in restitution to Den Hartog Firearms, a Sheldon, Iowa, gun store.
Jager was charged with stealing 10 handguns, a rifle and a shotgun during three separate burglaries at the gun store in 2020 on March 1, March 29 and April 1.
Two of the stolen guns were later recovered from Jager’s home, and he illegally disposed of the others while also trafficking illegal drugs.
Maria Cade also was indicted with Jager, but prosecutors later dismissed her indictment.
Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
SIOUX CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person:
*Carter Brinkerhoff, 27. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Brinkerhoff has numerous tattoos including a money sign below his left eye and a flower on his neck.
He is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office for violation of his pre-trial release.
Brinkerhoff is on pre-trial release for felony possession of methamphetamine, drug tax stamp violation and operating while intoxicated — second offense.
Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshal Service at 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.MostWanted@usdoj.gov.
Rock Valley man pleads not guilty of attempted murder
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — A Rock Valley, Iowa, man accused of running over another man with his vehicle has pleaded not guilty of attempted murder and other charges.
Jaime Martinez Montiel, 39, entered his written plea Aug. 16 in Sioux County District Court to attempted murder, willful injury resulting in serious injury and leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury.
His trial was scheduled for Dec. 14.
According to court documents, Martinez Montiel struck another man who had stepped in front of his car during an argument on July 11 in the 1300 block of Main Street in Rock Valley.
Martinez Montiel knocked Carlos Gutierrez Montelongo to the ground and then ran over him and drove away.
Martinez Montiel was located later at his apartment and admitted to police that he had struck Gutierrez Montelongo with his car, court documents said.
Gutierrez Montelongo was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries.