LINCOLN, Neb. -- The man accused of killing two people in Douglas, Nebraska in March has died, according to a Department of Correctional Services news release.
At 2:30 a.m. Sunday, staff members at the Lincoln Correctional Center found 36-year-old Brindar Jangir unresponsive in his cell after an apparent suicide attempt.
Staff began CPR and called for emergency responders, but Jangir was pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m., according to the news release.
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the death, and a grand jury will also conduct an investigation, as is the case whenever an individual dies in custody in Nebraska.
Jangir had been held at LCC on a safekeeping agreement with the Otoe County Sheriff's Office since May 10.
Jangir was arrested in March near San Diego as he tried to reenter the United States from Mexico. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the March 23 shotgun deaths in Douglas of 56-year-old Randal Grimes and 51-year-old Annette Grimes.
While he was on the run from authorities in March, the Sioux City Police Department warned that Jangir had been residing in Sioux City prior to the homicides. In fact, he had lived with the Grimes' daughter in Sioux City until she moved out March 12 -- he had threatened to kill her and her parents if she ever left him.