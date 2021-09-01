Bronson man charged with chloroform kidnapping faces federal charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Bronson, Iowa, man accused of using homemade chloroform to abduct his ex-girlfriend will face federal charges in connection with the incident.

District Judge Patrick Tott on Monday dismissed charges of third-degree kidnapping, assault while participating in a felony and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse at the request of Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Jill Esteves.

In her motion to dismiss the charges, Esteves said the U.S. Attorney's Office planned to indict Smith in U.S. District Court in Sioux City. No indictment was found Wednesday in a search of online court records.

Zack Smith, 21, was arrested and charged with hiding in the South Sioux City woman's vehicle on June 3, displaying an Airsoft pistol to her and forcing her into his vehicle, where he blindfolded her, bound her with zip ties and duct tape, and rendered her unconscious with homemade chloroform.

The victim told investigators that she awakened alone in a shed at Smith's home in rural Bronson and was able to escape. She was found at a rural Woodbury County intersection by family members who were looking for her.