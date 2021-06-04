Bronson man charged with kidnapping South Sioux City woman

SIOUX CITY -- A Bronson, Iowa, man is accused of binding, blindfolding and using homemade chloroform to abduct a South Sioux City woman who was later able to escape from a storage shed at his home.

Zack Smith, 20, was arrested early Friday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of third-degree kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault while participating in a felony and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. His bond has been set at $250,000.

South Sioux City police had begun an investigation into a missing person report Thursday morning after the woman's vehicle was found with her purse and cell phone inside and the windows down.

Police contacted the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office to report that Smith was a suspect in the woman's kidnapping. Smith agreed to come to the sheriff's office after deputies located him at his rural Bronson home.