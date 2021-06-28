Bronson man pleads not guilty of kidnapping woman

SIOUX CITY -- A Bronson, Iowa, man accused of using homemade chloroform to abduct his ex-girlfriend has pleaded not guilty of kidnapping and other charges.

Zack Smith, 20, entered his written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of third-degree kidnapping, assault while participating in a felony and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. Trial was scheduled for Aug. 17. He remains in custody on a $250,000 bond.

Smith is charged with hiding in the South Sioux City woman's vehicle on June 3, displaying an Airsoft pistol to her and forcing her into his vehicle, where he blindfolded her, bound her with zip ties and duct tape and rendered her unconscious with homemade chloroform.

The victim told investigators that she awakened alone in a shed at Smith's home in rural Bronson and was able to escape. She was found at a rural Woodbury County intersection by family members who were looking for her.

Investigators found Smith in possession of a backpack containing condoms, lubrication, ropes, ties and duct tape. Smith told investigators he had used items in the backpack during the abduction and had been planning the kidnapping for more than two weeks, court documents said.

