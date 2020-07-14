You are the owner of this article.
Buena Vista County sexual abuse case dismissed
Buena Vista County sexual abuse case dismissed

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Authorities have dismissed a sexual abuse case charge filed against an Arizona man in Buena Vista County.

Buena Vista County Attorney Paul Allen sought the dismissal, saying in his motion that he had determined that after looking at the sufficiency and insufficiency of admissible evidence, prosecution of Duron McNeal was not justified.

McNeal, 20, of Litchfield Park, Arizona, was arrested in February on a charge of third-degree sexual abuse in connection with a reported sexual assault of a 16-year-old victim.

