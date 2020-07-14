Buena Vista County sexual abuse charge dismissed

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Authorities have dismissed a sexual abuse charge filed against an Arizona man in Buena Vista County.
Buena Vista County Attorney Paul Allen sought the dismissal, saying in his motion that he had determined that after looking at the sufficiency and insufficiency of admissible evidence, prosecution of Duron McNeal was not justified.
McNeal, 20, of Litchfield Park, Arizona, was arrested in February on a charge of third-degree sexual abuse in connection with a reported sexual assault of a 16-year-old victim.
