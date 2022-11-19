Burbank, South Dakota woman charged with vehicular homicide, manslaughter while on methamphetamine

VERMILLION, S.D. -- A Burbank, South Dakota, woman accused of crashing her vehicle into a backyard and killing another woman faces vehicular homicide and manslaughter charges.

A grand jury indicted Joyce Hawley, 59, on Nov. 10 on charges of vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Clay County Circuit Court.

Hawley is accused of being under the influence of methamphetamine on July 8, when she crashed her vehicle through a garage wall and into the backyard of a Burbank residence, striking Elizabeth Williams.

Williams, 54, died later at a Sioux City hospital.

Testing of blood samples taken from Hawley showed the presence of methamphetamine in her system at the time of the crash.