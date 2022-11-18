 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Burbank woman charged with vehicular homicide, manslaughter

  • 0
Clay County Courthouse

The Clay County Courthouse is shown in this Tuesday, June 1, 2021, photo in Vermillion, South Dakota.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

VERMILLION, S.D. -- A Burbank, South Dakota, woman accused of crashing her vehicle into a backyard and killing another woman faces vehicular homicide and manslaughter charges.

A grand jury indicted Joyce Hawley, 59, on Nov. 10 on charges of vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Clay County Circuit Court.

Hawley is accused of being under the influence of methamphetamine on July 8, when she crashed her vehicle through a garage wall and into the backyard of a Burbank residence, striking Elizabeth Williams.

Williams, 54, died later at a Sioux City hospital.

Testing of blood samples taken from Hawley showed the presence of methamphetamine in her system at the time of the crash.

People are also reading…

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dutch court convicts three men over MH17 downing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News