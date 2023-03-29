VERMILLION, S.D. -- A Burbank, South Dakota, woman has pleaded guilty of crashing her vehicle through her garage while under the influence of drugs and killing a woman in her backyard.

Joyce Hawley, 59, entered her plea Thursday in Clay County Circuit Court to vehicular homicide.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend no more than 10 years in prison at sentencing, which was scheduled for April 27. The maximum sentence for the charge is 15 years.

Hawley was attempting to park her vehicle in her garage on July 8 when the vehicle accelerated and crashed though the back of her garage and struck Elizabeth Williams.

Williams, 54, died later at a Sioux City hospital.

Testing of blood samples taken from Hawley showed the presence of methamphetamine in her system at the time of the crash, and Hawley admitted in her plea that evidence could prove she was under the influence.

Charges of second-degree manslaughter and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance will be dismissed.