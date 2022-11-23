Burbank woman pleads not guilty of vehicular homicide

VERMILLION, S.D. -- A Burbank, South Dakota, woman has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide and other charges stemming from a crash this summer at a Burbank home.

Joyce Hawley, 59, entered her plea Wednesday in Clay County Circuit Court to vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance.

Her trial was scheduled for Feb. 13.

Hawley is accused of being under the influence of methamphetamine on July 8, when she crashed her vehicle through a garage wall and into the backyard of a Burbank residence, striking Elizabeth Williams.

Williams, 54, died later at a Sioux City hospital.

Testing of blood samples taken from Hawley showed the presence of methamphetamine in her system at the time of the crash, according to court documents.