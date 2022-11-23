 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Burbank woman pleads not guilty of vehicular homicide

  • 0

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

VERMILLION, S.D. -- A Burbank, South Dakota, woman has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide and other charges stemming from a crash this summer at a Burbank home.

Joyce Hawley, 59, entered her plea Wednesday in Clay County Circuit Court to vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance.

Her trial was scheduled for Feb. 13.

Hawley is accused of being under the influence of methamphetamine on July 8, when she crashed her vehicle through a garage wall and into the backyard of a Burbank residence, striking Elizabeth Williams.

Williams, 54, died later at a Sioux City hospital.

Testing of blood samples taken from Hawley showed the presence of methamphetamine in her system at the time of the crash, according to court documents.

People are also reading…

$1 for 13 weeks
Courtroom gavel and law books

Courtroom gavel and law books
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

‘I needed to save my family’: Veteran who helped subdue Colorado shooter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News