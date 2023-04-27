VERMILLION, S.D. — A Burbank, South Dakota, woman who crashed her vehicle through her garage, killing a woman in her backyard, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison.

Joyce Hawley, 59, had pleaded guilty in March in Clay County Circuit Court to one count of vehicular homicide. Circuit Judge Tami Bern also fined Hawley $1,000 and revoked her driver's license for 10 years after her release from prison.

Hawley was attempting to park her vehicle in her garage on July 8 when the vehicle accelerated and crashed through the back of her garage and struck Elizabeth Williams.

Williams, 54, died later at a Sioux City hospital.

Testing of blood samples taken from Hawley showed the presence of methamphetamine in her system at the time of the crash, and Hawley admitted in her plea that evidence could prove she was under the influence.

Charges of second-degree manslaughter and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.