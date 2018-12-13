SLOAN, Iowa -- Authorities on Wednesday arrested five people suspected of breaking into a Sloan apartment and taking money as well as the occupant's dog.
The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office charged Robert Steiner, 26, Nathopolis Williams, 32, and Jacob Petty, 29, all of Sioux City; Keely Hegge, 22, of South Sioux City; and Shallya Oertwig-Smith, 23, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, with second-degree burglary. Oertwig-Smith also was charged with possession of marijuana.
According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, the five went to an apartment in the 200 block of Beal Street in Sloan at 9:19 p.m. Wednesday to get money from the occupant, who they believed had stolen money a day earlier from Oertwig-Smith.
One of the five kicked in the apartment door, and the occupant escaped out the window, leaving his infant child in the apartment, the complaint said.
According to the complaint, Steiner, Petty, Hegge and Oertig-Smith entered the apartment, and Steiner gave Petty money he found inside. Hegge, the complaint said, picked up the infant while inside the apartment and then put the child back. Williams watched as the others went into the apartment.
As they left the apartment, they took the occupant's dog, the complaint said.
A sheriff's deputy saw a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the alleged burglary and stopped it as it was entering the northbound entrance ramp onto Interstate 29 at Sloan. During the stop, Oertig-Smith, who was driving, admitted she had a small amount of marijuana in her hoodie.