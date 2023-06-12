The owners of 4th Street Nutrition and four other tenants of The Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed have filed the fourth lawsuit in the matter.

Through their attorney, they filed a lawsuit Friday in Scott County District Court against Andrew Wold and two of his business interests, Davenport Hotel LLC and Andrew Wold Investments LLC. Attorney

The suit also lists the City of Davenport and the city’s former Chief Building Official Trishna R. Pradhan as defendants.

This is the first lawsuit filed in connection with the apartment building’s collapse that names Pradhan as a defendant.

Pradhan resigned from her position with the city just days after The Davenport collapsed on May 28, killing three men, and causing one women to have her leg amputated so she could be rescued from the rubble.

Jennifer Smith and Dionte McMath, the owners of 4th Street Nutrition, along with residents Brandy Wheelhouse, Michelle Vivians, Phillip Brooks and Mildred Harrington, are represented by John T. Flynn, Camille E. Kahn, and Paige E. Hillyer of Brubaker, Flynn & Darland PC.

It is the fourth lawsuit filed in connection with the collapse of the apartment building. Harrington is also named as a plaintiff in the first lawsuit filed in the matter.

According to the suit, Smith and McMath signed a lease to rent Suite 103 on the ground floor for their business, 4th Street Nutrition. The lease called for $1,000 a month in rent.

Each lost personal property, banking records, pictures, electronics, furniture, kitchen equipment and kitchen items, food, mementos and other personal property. Damages for each of the women is in excess of $10,000.

Wheelhouse lived in Unit 216 and paid $640 per month in rent. She had been a resident of the building since 2010.

Vivians was a resident of unit 606 who paid $1,130 per month. She had been a resident of the building since September of 2022.

Harrington and Brooks were tenants of unit 403. They paid $700 per month in rent. They moved into the building in April of 2023.

Each of the tenants is claiming damages in excess of $10,000.

Each is asking for compensatory damages for loss of personal property, for compensatory damages for emotional stress and pain and suffering caused by their “forceful eviction from The Davenport,” as well as attorney’s fees, punitive damages and court costs.

Also filed is a petition for certification as a class action. It has not been ruled on.

Since its collapse no tenants have been allowed back into the building to retrieve any personal items, although Davenport firefighters rescued a number of pets from inside the building.

The suit is claiming that Wold was negligent for failing to repair and properly maintain The Davenport apartment building.

It also claims that the City of Davenport, Pradhan and Wold are liable for their failure to abate a public nuisance by failing to repair and maintain the building.

On May 24, 2022, according to the suit, the City of Davenport declared the building at 324 Main St., a nuisance, and on Feb. 2, 2023, declared The Davenport to be a public hazard.

During an inspection on March 13, 2023, an inspector from MidAmerican Energy told Pradhan, the Davenport Fire Chief, Wold and other officials that the western wall of the building was going to collapse, according to the suit.

Had the residents been informed to vacate the building after the March 13 inspection, they would have had time to get all of their personal property and belongings out of the building and no injuries or deaths would have occurred, according to the suit.

Pradhan was responsible for enforcing the applicable laws of Iowa and City of Davenport codes and regulations regarding the construction being done on the building and the safety of the building and its tenants, according to the suit.

The suit claimed that the City of Davenport and Pradhan are liable for failing to enforce city codes that instilled in them “a mandatory duty” to protect the tenants of the apartment building, as well as firefighters and emergency workers and the general public from the “dangerous and hazardous condition of the building.”

