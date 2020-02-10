You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
California man arrested on drug charges in Larchwood
View Comments

California man arrested on drug charges in Larchwood

{{featured_button_text}}

LARCHWOOD, Iowa -- A Los Osos, California, man is facing felony charges after sheriff's deputies seized drugs from his vehicle Saturday in a Larchwood casino's parking lot.

Daryl Blair

Blair 

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Daryl Blair, 35, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, a class B felony, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a class D felony. Blair was also charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Lyon County District Court, a Lyon County Sheriff's deputy was patrolling the Grand Falls Casino parking lot when he observed drug paraphernalia in Blair's center console tray.

The execution of a search warrant turned up multiple drug paraphernalia items and, inside the center console, 328 grams of methamphetamine. A search of a safe inside the vehicle revealed additional drug paraphernalia and three more bags containing methamphetamine. In total, approximately 2.9 pounds of methamphetamine were seized from the vehicle, along with marijuana and an unknown substance, according to the criminal complaint. 

The statement said Lyon County Sheriff's K9 Rizzo assisted in the investigation.

Latest Woodbury County court report
South Sioux City man facing multiple charges in police chase
Sioux City man charged with possession of 174 fake $100 bills
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News