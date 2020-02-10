California man arrested on drug charges in Larchwood

LARCHWOOD, Iowa -- A Los Osos, California, man is facing felony charges after sheriff's deputies seized drugs from his vehicle Saturday in a Larchwood casino's parking lot.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Daryl Blair, 35, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, a class B felony, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a class D felony. Blair was also charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Lyon County District Court, a Lyon County Sheriff's deputy was patrolling the Grand Falls Casino parking lot when he observed drug paraphernalia in Blair's center console tray.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The execution of a search warrant turned up multiple drug paraphernalia items and, inside the center console, 328 grams of methamphetamine. A search of a safe inside the vehicle revealed additional drug paraphernalia and three more bags containing methamphetamine. In total, approximately 2.9 pounds of methamphetamine were seized from the vehicle, along with marijuana and an unknown substance, according to the criminal complaint.

The statement said Lyon County Sheriff's K9 Rizzo assisted in the investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.