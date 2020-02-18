California man pleads guilty to Woodbury County cocaine possession

Jacob Rios-Saucedo, 37 , of Fontana, California, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and illegal re-entry into the United States.

Rios-Saucedo was arrested May 5 after a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy stopped him for speeding on U.S. Highway 20 just east of Correctionville. The deputy became suspicious of Rios-Saucido's behavior and called for a K9 unit, which sniffed the vehicle and indicated the presence of drugs in the car. Two packages of cocaine, one weighing 2.68 pounds, the other 2.78 pounds, were found in the spare tire compartment.