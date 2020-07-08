California man sentenced to 5 years prison on Woodbury County-related cocaine charge

SIOUX CITY -- A California man arrested after a police dog found 5 pounds of cocaine in his car on U.S. Highway 20 was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison on drug and immigration charges.

Jacob Rios-Saucedo, 38 , of Fontana, California, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and illegal re-entry into the United States.

Rios-Saucedo was arrested May 5, 2019, after a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy stopped him for speeding on U.S. 20 just east of Correctionville. The deputy became suspicious of Rios-Saucido's behavior and called for a K9 unit, which sniffed the vehicle and indicated the presence of drugs in the car. Two packages of cocaine, one weighing 2.68 pounds, the other 2.78 pounds, were found in the spare tire compartment.