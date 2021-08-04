 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
California woman who transported meth to Sioux City sentenced to prison
0 Comments

California woman who transported meth to Sioux City sentenced to prison

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A woman who transported methamphetamine from California to Sioux City has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison.

Leslie Aranda-Moreno, 27, of San Diego, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced Friday to 122 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Colorado authorities stopped a vehicle driven by Aranda-Moreno on Jan. 30 and found approximately 7 pounds of meth inside. Investigators discovered that Aranda-Moreno had been picking up large quantities of meth from Mexico in California and driving the drug to Sioux City, where it was sold.

How to protect your information from identity theft
Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer surveying Surfside damage: 'This is huge'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News