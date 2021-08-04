California woman who transported meth to Sioux City sentenced to prison

SIOUX CITY -- A woman who transported methamphetamine from California to Sioux City has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison.

Leslie Aranda-Moreno, 27, of San Diego, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced Friday to 122 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Colorado authorities stopped a vehicle driven by Aranda-Moreno on Jan. 30 and found approximately 7 pounds of meth inside. Investigators discovered that Aranda-Moreno had been picking up large quantities of meth from Mexico in California and driving the drug to Sioux City, where it was sold.