Calumet man charged with attempted murder after standoff

CALUMET, Iowa -- A Calumet man was charged with attempted murder after a short standoff Sunday with O'Brien County authorities.

The O'Brien County Sheriff's Office received a call at about 12:47 a.m. of a domestic disturbance in which the alleged victim said her husband struck her in the head with the butt of a 12-gauge shotgun, then fired a shot at her as she ran from the house in the 200 block of South Morse Avenue in Calumet.

A deputy who arrived at the residence determined that Paul Long was still inside the house and had made several statements about "wanting to shoot it out with police," according to an O'Brien County Sheriff's Office news release. The deputy called for assistance, and several area agencies responded.

Long, 41, exited the home after a short standoff and was taken into custody. He was booked into the O'Brien County Jail on charges of attempted murder, domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury, domestic abuse assault impeding air flow and domestic abuse assault causing injury. He is being held on a $30,000 bond, and a no-contact order with the victim was issued.

According to court documents, in addition to striking his wife with the gun, Long also choked her three times with his hands during the alleged assault.

