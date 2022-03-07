Calumet man enters not guilty plea in attempted murder case

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Calumet, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of attempted murder during a domestic disturbance.

Paul Long, 41, entered his written plea Friday in O'Brien County District Court to charges of attempted murder and three counts of domestic abuse assault.

According to court documents, Long struck his wife in the head with the butt of a 12-gauge shotgun, then fired a shot at her as she ran from the house in the 200 block of South Morse Avenue in Calumet during the Feb. 13 incident.

Long was involved with a short standoff with authorities who responded to the incident, making statements about "wanting to shoot it out with police." The standoff ended when Long exited the home and was taken into custody.

According to court documents, in addition to striking his wife with the gun, Long also choked her three times with his hands during the alleged assault.

