Calumet man pleads guilty of shooting at wife

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Calumet, Iowa, man has pleaded guilty of shooting at his wife during a domestic disturbance.

Paul Long, 41, entered written guilty pleas Wednesday in O'Brien County District Court to single counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury resulting in bodily injury. The charges were amended as part of a plea agreement from attempted murder and domestic abuse assault.

He has agreed to a 15-year prison sentence, and two other counts of domestic abuse assault will be dismissed. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 14.

Long struck his wife in the head with the butt of a 12-gauge shotgun, then fired a shot at her as she ran from the house in the 200 block of South Morse Avenue in Calumet during the Feb. 13 incident.

Long was involved with a short standoff with authorities who responded to the incident. The standoff ended when Long exited the home and was taken into custody.

According to court documents, in addition to striking his wife with the gun, Long also choked her three times with his hands during the alleged assault.