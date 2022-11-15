 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calumet man sentenced to prison for shooting at wife

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Calumet, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for shooting at his wife during a domestic disturbance.

Paul Long, 41, pleaded guilty in September in O'Brien County District Court to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury resulting in bodily injury. The charges were amended as part of a plea agreement from attempted murder and domestic abuse assault. Two other counts of domestic abuse assault were dismissed.

Paul Long mug

Long

Long struck his wife in the head with the butt of a 12-gauge shotgun, then fired a shot at her as she ran from a house in the 200 block of South Morse Avenue in Calumet during the Feb. 13 incident.

Long was involved with a short standoff with authorities who responded to the incident. He later exited the home and was taken into custody.

According to court documents, in addition to striking his wife with the gun, Long also choked her three times with his hands during the assault.

