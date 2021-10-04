Canned Ads owner charged with selling misbranded erectile dysfunction drugs

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City advertising business owner intends to plead guilty to selling thousands of doses of drugs for erectile dysfunction that had not been approved for sale in the United States.

David Kempema, owner of Canned Ads, faces one count of introduction into interstate commerce of misbranded drugs with intent to defraud. He has waived indictment and, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, will plead guilty. No hearings have been scheduled. He was convicted of a similar crime in 2011.

According to court documents, Kempema sold All Natural Male and other purported dietary supplements that contained the active ingredients found in Viagra and Cialis, two federally approved prescription drugs for treatment of erectile dysfunction.

From February 14, 2014, through Dec. 5, 2018, Kempema advertised and sold drugs branded as dietary supplements that contained Silditop and Aurogra -- new drugs that contained sildenafil, the active drug ingredient in Viagra -- and Tadalista, a new drug containing tadalafil, the active drug ingredient in Cialis. When he received orders for All Natural Male and other supplements, Kempema would provide the customer with Silditop and Aurogra, which were blue, diamond-shaped tablets similar in appearance to Viagra, or Tadalista, orange, oblong-shaped tablets.

Silditop, Aurogra and Tadalista have not received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for lawful use in the United States, court documents said.

Kempema is charged with selling the drugs without proper labeling providing directions for use, offering them for sale under the names of other drugs and dispensing them without prescriptions. Court documents say he obtained the drugs from India and/or Germany and obtained or attempted to obtain 4,059 pills for resale.

Kempema's attorney, Priscilla Forsyth, of Sioux City, declined to comment.

Kempema pleaded guilty in 2011 in federal court in Sioux City to trafficking misbranded drugs with intent to defraud or mislead for selling more than 3,700 pills he marketed as Viagra and Cialis but were instead drugs he had obtained from India that had not received FDA approval for use in the United States. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail and ordered to pay $23,723 in restitution.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.