Car collides with Morningside laundromat after driver loses control

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police are investigating a report of an accident in which a driver struck the King Koin Laundromat, 3131 Jay Ave., Thursday morning.

At around 5:43 a.m. Thursday, officers discovered that a 2010 Ford Fusion had left the roadway at Jay Avenue and Morningside Avenue, striking the laundromat and causing significant damage to the building.

The car was driven by a 16-year-old girl who appeared to have been traveling at a high rate of speed, north on Morningside Ave. Investigators say she was unable to navigate a bend in the road and lost control.

The driver's name is not being released because she is a juvenile.

The driver was investigated for operating while intoxicated by the Iowa State Patrol, who assisted the Sioux City Police Department. Charges are pending the results of chemical testing. At this time, the girl has not been charged for any traffic offenses. She reported received a minor injury.

There were three other people in the car. A 20-year-old and a 15-year-old female reported minor injuries while an 18-year-old male was not injured.

