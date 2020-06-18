Car collides with Morningside laundromat after driver loses control

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police are investigating a report of an accident in which a driver struck the King Koin Laundromat, 3131 Jay Ave., Thursday morning.
At around 5:43 a.m. Thursday, officers discovered that a 2010 Ford Fusion had left the roadway at Jay Avenue and Morningside Avenue, striking the laundromat and causing significant damage to the building.
The car was driven by a 16-year-old girl who appeared to have been traveling at a high rate of speed, north on Morningside Ave. Investigators say she was unable to navigate a bend in the road and lost control.
The driver's name is not being released because she is a juvenile.
The driver was investigated for operating while intoxicated by the Iowa State Patrol, who assisted the Sioux City Police Department. Charges are pending the results of chemical testing. At this time, the girl has not been charged for any traffic offenses. She reported received a minor injury.
There were three other people in the car. A 20-year-old and a 15-year-old female reported minor injuries while an 18-year-old male was not injured.
According to court documents, the man approached the informant, who was sitting in the driver's side of a vehicle, pulled out a shotgun and fired a shot that broke out the windshield in front of the driver.
After speeding away from War Eagle Park around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, court documents say, the man led officers through Sioux City until crashing near 29th Street and Stone Park Boulevard, fleeing on foot and punching an officer nine or 10 times.
After arriving at a residence in July, deputies found a female victim with several injuries to her face and neck, according to court documents. She said the man had struck her with his forearm and shoulder.