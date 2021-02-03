 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Car leaves road, lands on Larchwood home's roof
View Comments

Car leaves road, lands on Larchwood home's roof

{{featured_button_text}}

LARCHWOOD, Iowa -- A Sioux Falls man was hospitalized late Tuesday after his car went airborne and landed on top of a Larchwood home.

At about 10:20 p.m., a Toyota Corolla driven by Irrael Garcia Hidalgo, 25, left Iowa Highway 9 and crashed onto the roof of the house at 1231 Holder St.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Garcia Hidalgo was driving north at a high rate of speed when he was unable to navigate the highway's curve. His car left the road, vaulted over Holder Street and landed on the house.

Garcia Hidalgo was able to get out of the car by himself, the state patrol said. He was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital.

There was no one inside the house at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Union County man killed in ATV accident near Alcester
1 dead, 2 injured in I-29 crash near Elk Point
Northwest Iowa woman flown to hospital after collision
4 hurt in crash near Spencer
Crime Scene Do Not Cross
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News