Car leaves road, lands on Larchwood home's roof

LARCHWOOD, Iowa -- A Sioux Falls man was hospitalized late Tuesday after his car went airborne and landed on top of a Larchwood home.

At about 10:20 p.m., a Toyota Corolla driven by Irrael Garcia Hidalgo, 25, left Iowa Highway 9 and crashed onto the roof of the house at 1231 Holder St.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Garcia Hidalgo was driving north at a high rate of speed when he was unable to navigate the highway's curve. His car left the road, vaulted over Holder Street and landed on the house.

Garcia Hidalgo was able to get out of the car by himself, the state patrol said. He was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital.

There was no one inside the house at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

