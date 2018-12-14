HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A Coleridge, Nebraska, woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of stealing more than $14,000 from the bank account of a male adult for whom she was caring.
Kayla Hansen, 28, is charged in Cedar County Court with exploitation of a vulnerable adult, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and theft by deception. She is being held in the Cedar County Jail on a $90,000 bond.
An affidavit filed with the court says that Hansen cared for the man from the fall of 2016 to this past August, cleaned his house and drove him to medical appointments while he was suffering from kidney failure and was on dialysis.
During that time, Hansen had access to the man's debit card, bank account information and routing number. Court documents say that Hansen used that information to make at least 54 transactions totaling $14,319 from the man's account to pay her own personal bills and bills for family members.
Theft by deception and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device are both punishable by a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The exploitation charge carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison.