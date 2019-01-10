HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A Wayne, Nebraska, woman has pleaded not guilty to stealing more than $14,000 from the bank account of a male adult for whom she was caring.
Kayla Hansen, 28, waived her right to personally appear for her arraignment and entered a written plea Wednesday in Cedar County District Court to charges of exploitation of a vulnerable adult, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and theft by deception.
According to court documents, Hansen had access to the man's credit card, bank account information and routing number while she cared for the man from the fall of 2016 to this past August, cleaned his house and drove him to medical appointments.
Hansen, formerly of Coleridge, Nebraska, used that information to make at least 54 transactions totaling $14,319 from the man's account to pay her own personal bills and bills for family members, court documents said.