HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A Wayne, Nebraska, woman was sentenced to jail Monday for stealing more than $14,000 from the bank account of a male adult for whom she was caring.
Kayla Hansen, 29, had pleaded guilty in April in Cedar County District Court to attempted theft by deception and criminal mischief. As part of a plea agreement, the charges were amended from charges of exploitation of a vulnerable adult, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and theft by deception.
District Judge James Kube sentenced Hansen to eight days in jail and credited her with eight days previously served in the Cedar County Jail.
Hansen had access to the man's credit card, bank account information and routing number while she cared for the man from the fall of 2016 to August 2018, cleaned his house and drove him to medical appointments.
Hansen, formerly of Coleridge, Nebraska, used that information to make at least 54 transactions totaling $14,319 from the man's account to pay her own personal bills and bills for family members, court documents said.