SIOUX CITY -- A Carroll, Iowa, man was sentenced Friday to nine years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Wyant Unruh, 37, had pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Unruh used an online messaging application to receive child porn from November 2019 through July 2021. He also used the app to send pornographic images to other people.

Unruh was fined $500 and ordered to pay $8,500 in restitution to the victims. He must serve five years on supervised release after completing his prison sentence.