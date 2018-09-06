SAC CITY, Iowa -- Charges against an Odebolt, Iowa, man accused of a standoff with law enforcement officers have been dismissed.
Justin Pope, 34, had been charged in Sac County District Court with two misdemeanor counts of first-degree harassment.
Sac County Attorney Ben Smith on Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss, saying that he had agreed to drop the charges if Pope successfully completed treatment. Smith said he was given proof of completion and that dismissal of the case was in the interest of justice. District Associate Judge Joseph McCarville approved the dismissal.
Officers found Pope in a house in the 400 block of West First Street in Wall Lake, Iowa, on Sept. 10. They had been searching for him because he reportedly had threatened suicide and made threats the night before. When authorities contacted him, court documents said, Pope refused to leave and threatened that he'd make police shoot him if they didn't leave. He also threatened to shoot officers.
A four-hour standoff ensued, and a crisis negotiator was able to get Pope to surrender without incident.