SIOUX CITY -- Charges have been dismissed against a Sioux City woman who had been accused of stabbing her live-in girlfriend.
District Judge Tod Deck on Friday granted a prosecutor's motion to dismiss the case against Keonah Brown.
Brown, 22, was arrested April 25 on charges of aggravated domestic abuse and willful injury causing serious injury. Police said she had stabbed her girlfriend, a juvenile who was not named, with a steak knife during an argument over the thermostat in their home. The victim's injuries were non life-threatening.
Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Drew Bockenstedt filed a motion to dismiss in Woodbury County District Court Friday, saying that the victim and her mother asked that the charges be dismissed and signed a waiver of prosecution.
Bockenstedt also said that after reviewing police reports and interviews, evidence was insufficient to show who the primary aggressor was in the altercation.